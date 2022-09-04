Xaya (CHI) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Xaya (CHI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $8,652.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.82 or 0.07923043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00026465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00162778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00306744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.00779870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.15 or 0.00596794 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001168 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

