XCAD Network Price Tops $1.50 (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. XCAD Network has a total market capitalization of $47.24 million and $1.69 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XCAD Network coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00007530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XCAD Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00829977 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015625 BTC.
XCAD Network Profile
XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,871,006 coins and its circulating supply is 31,454,630 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial.
Buying and Selling XCAD Network
Receive News & Updates for XCAD Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XCAD Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.