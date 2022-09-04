Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

