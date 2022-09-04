XMax (XMX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

XMax (XMX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $554,202.46 and approximately $151,844.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00132370 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022292 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XMax

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars.

