xRhodium (XRC) Trading Down 44% Over Last Week

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $264,760.98 and $100.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 44% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002962 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

xRhodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

