XSGD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $151,519.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, XSGD has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00003479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $57.12 million and $151,519.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 93,357,164 coins and its circulating supply is 82,554,575 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

