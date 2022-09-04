XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $101.38 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. XYO has a total market cap of $101.38 million and approximately $489,624.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,733.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00036178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

