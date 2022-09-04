YAM V2 Price Tops $5.02 (YAMV2)

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One YAM V2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00021896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YAM V2 has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. YAM V2 has a total market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About YAM V2
YAM V2 (CRYPTO:YAMV2) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling YAM V2
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
