Ycash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $502.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Ycash has a market cap of $777,585.16 and $502.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00314779 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00113695 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00081121 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,837,050 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

