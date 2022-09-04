Ycash (YEC) Market Cap Hits $773,554.99

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Ycash has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $773,554.99 and approximately $569.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00319327 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00113322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00082118 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,840,078 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

