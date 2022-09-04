YF Link Achieves Market Cap of $501,087.37 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, YF Link has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $9.19 or 0.00046025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $501,087.37 and $8.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00132188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022040 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.