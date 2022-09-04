YFDAI.FINANCE Market Cap Achieves $107,894.74 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $107,894.74 and $155,416.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.07 or 0.00135730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00829977 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015625 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance.

Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE

