YIELD App 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $279,672.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $17.56 million and approximately $279,672.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

YIELD App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

