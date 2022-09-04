Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $136,591.64 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $136,591.64 and approximately $27,687.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,805.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034778 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022217 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

