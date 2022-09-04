Yieldly (YLDY) One Day Volume Tops $93,167.00

Yieldly (YLDY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Yieldly has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $93,167.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Yieldly has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Yieldly Profile

Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yieldly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yieldly using one of the exchanges listed above.

