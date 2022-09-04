YooShi One Day Trading Volume Tops $539,960.00 (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One YooShi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a market cap of $46.79 million and approximately $539,960.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015568 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.

