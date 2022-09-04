YUMMY Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, YUMMY has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market cap of $1.15 million and $643.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00834214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015528 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

