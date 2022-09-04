ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $215,826.76 and $12.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00321336 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00113544 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00082504 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

