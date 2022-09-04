Zebi Token Price Tops $0.0001 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded up 29.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $85,386.64 and $259.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015677 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Coin Trading

