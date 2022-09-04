ZEON Hits Market Cap of $274.69 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $274.69 million and approximately $543,207.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,778.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034736 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022248 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

