ZEON (ZEON) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. ZEON has a total market cap of $274.14 million and $452,134.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

