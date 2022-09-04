Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $112,909.89 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00322616 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00113770 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00081852 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

