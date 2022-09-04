Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

ZG stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

