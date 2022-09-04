ZINC One Day Volume Reaches $23.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 74.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded 81.7% higher against the US dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $4,750.53 and $23.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00132188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022040 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.