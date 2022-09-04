Zipmex Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Zipmex coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges. Zipmex has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $20,565.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zipmex has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zipmex alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015544 BTC.

About Zipmex

Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Zipmex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipmex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipmex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.