Zipmex Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Zipmex coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges. Zipmex has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $20,565.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zipmex has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837526 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015544 BTC.
About Zipmex
Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.
Zipmex Coin Trading
