ZooKeeper Market Capitalization Hits $4.16 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 2% lower against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $143,914.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00833234 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015503 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 235,083,563 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
