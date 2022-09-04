Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $306.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354 over the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

