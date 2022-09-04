Zoracles (ZORA) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Zoracles (ZORA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $534,696.05 and $79,692.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for about $97.88 or 0.00492167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoracles Coin Profile

ZORA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2020. Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zoracles

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoracles was designed to provide confidential data to smart contracts. It has developed an oracle solution by randomizing the sources of information and cryptographically constructing proving schemes and verifications for private data delivery.Telegram | Discord | MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

