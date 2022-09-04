ZUM TOKEN Hits 1-Day Volume of $210.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $247,750.48 and approximately $210.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00785303 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

