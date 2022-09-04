Zynecoin Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $7.47 million and $36,862.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 96,017,250 coins and its circulating supply is 32,713,186 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

