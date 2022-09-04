ZYX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million (ZYX)

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, ZYX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZYX has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZYX coin can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005905 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008913 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC.
- ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002719 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ZYX Coin Profile
ZYX (CRYPTO:ZYX) is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ZYX Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ZYX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZYX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.