0Chain Price Tops $0.15 (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $7.22 million and $41,650.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031012 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00083403 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041220 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002503 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications.ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

