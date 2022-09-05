0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $44,887.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00030356 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00042140 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00081597 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications.ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform.”

