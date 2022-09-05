0xBitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.03 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $100,604.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,848.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00036540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00132851 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022169 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

