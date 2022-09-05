1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Benchmark

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 4.4 %
FLWS opened at $7.41 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $478.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 90,773 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 60.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 65,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.