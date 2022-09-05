1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Benchmark

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

FLWS opened at $7.41 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $478.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.59.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 52.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 90,773 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 60.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 65,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

