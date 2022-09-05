11,575 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.5 %

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Shares of FMS opened at $16.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

