1,440 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 35,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSL opened at $295.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.17.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

