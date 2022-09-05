1irstcoin Price Tops $0.33 (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $15.84 million and approximately $8,789.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00080238 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.