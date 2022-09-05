1irstGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5.59 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $12,104.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold coin can now be bought for approximately $69.10 or 0.00349760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

1irstGold is a coin. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

