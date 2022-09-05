2,500 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 189,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Afton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,546,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF Industries Trading Up 4.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $106.86 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

