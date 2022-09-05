3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $140.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MMM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.71.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 3.2 %

MMM opened at $121.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $121.15 and a twelve month high of $195.61.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.