5,479 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Exelon by 19.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Exelon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 48.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Exelon by 108.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.23.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

