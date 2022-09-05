88mph (MPH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $62,284.00

88mph (MPH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. 88mph has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $62,284.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00014840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 88mph has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031154 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00083961 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00041434 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002510 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

88mph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

