AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $136.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $240.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average is $150.29. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

