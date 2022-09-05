Abyss Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Abyss has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $156,958.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

