Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 399,481 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) by 1,858.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,978 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,481 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 787.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 556,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 493,407 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth $2,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 158,108 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 156,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

EGY stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $278.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

