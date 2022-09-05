Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 852,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 233,035 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 119,318 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 292,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 39,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBC opened at $9.45 on Monday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

