Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $3.29 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 266,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.
KE Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $16.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of -1.98. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $25.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KE Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KE (BEKE)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.