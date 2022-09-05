Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $3.29 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 266,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $16.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of -1.98. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KE Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.