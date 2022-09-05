Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Lifted to “Neutral” at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.25.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

ADN opened at C$17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$19.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.15.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$16.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

