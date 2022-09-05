Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Acadian Timber and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB upgraded Acadian Timber from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.25.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

Shares of ADN opened at C$17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.15. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.38 million and a PE ratio of 18.71.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$16.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

